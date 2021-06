OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a team leader from La Salle Prep who is still left to wonder what could have been. "When I struggle mentally, basketball is just an outlet for me. It’s something I know is always going to be there," said senior Mandy Sisul. "I would just train all of the time because it was a way for me to just escape from the reality of online school and seclusion."