On April 30 during a private “Meet the Chefs” event at Mise en Place, more than a dozen of Tampa Bay’s brightest culinary leaders got to actually see each other for the first time during the pandemic. Their joy was interrupted momentarily by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay asking what their favorite Asian markets and restaurants—from Russia to the Philippines, India and all the way over to Pakistan—were. Some couldn’t answer the question definitively, and others waxed poetic. In all, we settled on 56 spots, listed here in alphabetical order, with a phone no. when website was not reliable.—Ray Roa.