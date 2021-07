Ben DiNucci desperately tried not to lose himself in the music and the moment in 2020, but to instead own it and take the advice of Dak Prescott when he most needed it. But much like most other things for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, it didn't go as planned. With Prescott out for the season and Andy Dalton sidelined with a concussion, head coach Mike McCarthy pegged DiNucci as starter in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Prescott told DiNucci to "not overthink it" and to "go out there and do you", but the former James Madison star readily admits he was a deer in the headlights.