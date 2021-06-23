Kern County Treasurer: Delinquent property taxes due June 30
Property tax delinquency notices for Kern County were mailed May 25, and are due on or before June 30, the Kern County Treasurer's office said. If the delinquent date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the hour of delinquency is 5 p.m. on the next business day. If property taxes are not paid by June 30, the parcel will be placed in a tax-defaulted status and will be subject to public auction after five years of delinquency.kernvalleysun.com