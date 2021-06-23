Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Good point. I still think if they had allowed players to profit off of NIL

By NokieHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their own time, of their own endeavors, they could've cut this off. But they let it fester too long... They made their bed and now they have to lay in it!

virginiatech.sportswar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportschatsports.com

N.C.A.A. Misses Target to Approve Rules to Let Players Profit Off Their Fame

Teetering between deliberation and dysfunction, the N.C.A.A.’s debate over how to allow student-athletes to earn money off their fame stalled yet again on Wednesday. Although the N.C.A.A. said in May that its Division I Council, one of the most influential bodies in college sports, was “expected to act” this week to approve new rules about how students may profit off their names, images and likenesses, a two-day meeting adjourned Wednesday without a vote. Some members had recently signaled that they expected to delay a decision, and the council is scheduled to meet again on Monday, three days before at least six states are scheduled to grant new economic rights to student-athletes — regardless of whether the N.
Sportssportswar.com

Good summary, thanks. Evert I think wondered if blowers would help.

2 knee injuries )Serena &Mannarino on slippery grass behind worn area -- 1969hoo 06/29/2021 4:41PM. Good summary, thanks. Evert I think wondered if blowers would help. ** -- TriplHoo 06/29/2021 5:11PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

Fair point and I made plenty of mistakes, but I would think he may have

Consulted his parents or a HS/Club coach before pulling the trigger, in which case, they might have advised to wait until the season is over. Then again, maybe there is a strategic reason to go early. Just to be clear, I don't have any ill feelings toward the kid and wish him all the best...
Sportssportswar.com

I share the same belief that NIL is going to allow more alumni

Involvement and it's going to lead to tension inside the teams. Managing egos when determining starters and playing time now gets $$$$ thrown into the equation. Lots of fans are stacking their "I told you this would happen" snarks in reserve as they wait to see how things play out. ;)
Sportssportswar.com

That's definitely news to me..until your post, I never saw donors using NIL

As a substitute for VAF donations by donors seeking access through players for prime seating & other favors. That's putting a sleazier shine on NIL than I had envisioned. I think the increased availability of good seats on the secondary market poses a bigger threat to VAF than NIL. but I guess now with both StubHub AND NIL it's a one-two punch that could knock VAF down, if not out. Thanks for a very interesting post.
FIFAsportswar.com

Ok, put the team on Daryl's shoulders, he can handle it!

Dike makes Gold Cup roster. He gets his shot at striker ... -- Blah 07/01/2021 6:57PM. They played in the Nations League. Both Mexico & US took ... -- Blah 07/02/2021 5:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Sportssportswar.com

I have never liked to watch him play that much

He has an unexciting game, would often do the fake injury grabbing at his legs when losing but then be fine when winning. And yelled at his box and made faces like he was in anguish all the time. Just a difficult watch. But people have kind of misremembered the...
NHLcoloradopols.com

If you’re thinking about visiting this no cost Indoor Basketball Courts situated near then you may click the testimonials it takes you to their Google My Business record. Authentic leather basketballs must just be used indoors as they aren’t sturdy enough to withstand the punishment outside courts put on a ball. Major winger Matt MacLeod would be seeking to eventually cement himself in an OHL lineup and also had a great sufficient preseason (3 objectives ) to earn a look on a scoring line. Rymsha is a guy I believe NHL teams could look at as early as the 3rd round. The group looked very good after trading for Isaiah Thomas because he participates in the sixth man character and that I think he needs to be stored behind Marcus Smart, that I think showed some promise at the point. He even ‘s always impressed me when I’ve seen him play and 홀짝 사다리 사이트} – – I believe he’s got a lot to give to a NHL team.

I’ve observed mock drafts lately that have the Islanders selecting him first overall. You need to wonder whether Garth Snow and his wrestling team are reading my website! But we all know that Brian Burke enjoys physical and size resources, and it’s obvious his scouting staff sees much more in Devane than just another George Parros to get Burke. He even ‘s a large man who moves well, has great handsand is creating a sense of utilizing his size. 9. Jamie Devane Who? Certainly Darren could have been a much better 5th round choice than Anton Klementyev! Watch, check the statsand have fun. It’s also a view, obviously, and this very inexpensive stuffer gift can sling notifications out of your phone. On the other hand, the record may also serve as my comment about the draft as a whole.
College Sportssportswar.com

I think the point about the schedule is a valid one ...

"The biggest obstacle may be the schedule. Virginia plays a number of its tougher games on the road, including visiting ACC Coastal foes Miami and North Carolina and an away date at Mendenhall's former school, BYU." Throw in a home game against Notre Dame and the margin of error for...
College Sportssportswar.com

Thanks. Do you mind going into a little more detail? Will such a ruling

Obligate college athletes into self-contractor status? What would be some of the ramifications if this were to happen? Would it create a more fair system than the one currently in place? Honestly, I think it's going to be a complete disaster, but that has more to do with how the NCAA governs than any payment a player may receive.
sportswar.com

I am just a business person/ex coach

I leave the legal stuff to my lawyer/wife. But from my limited LSAT taking only understanding yes that would seem to be the case. I think the opinion of the Supremes leaves the door swinging open for a lot of things. Problem is some of those doors have a trap behind them.
College Sportssportswar.com

Allow college teams to play semi-pro, pro and international teams

Since we’re in a brave new world that’s pro everyone making $$$ -- MountieHoo1105 07/03/2021 2:46PM. Allow college teams to play semi-pro, pro and international teams ** -- confuzionrains 07/03/2021 6:05PM. I would watch say Iowa play some random German semi pro team anyday -- MountieHoo1105 07/03/2021 7:42PM. You must...
Ashburn, VAsportswar.com

I am farther away than when I started ... but unlike after my flight ...

Getting cancelled and deplaned last night at 9 pm, at least I can have a beer and peoplewatch at IAH ... and there is some good people to watch!! Last night by the time we got a new flight and a hotel voucher we got to a hotel in Ashburn too late to find any alcohol whatsoever to enjoy a free night in a hotel.
Moviessportswar.com

Yeah... it is like see how many cliches we can fit into 1 movie.

Holy cow, that Tomorrow War movie is excruciatingly stupid. ** -- Warrior Wahoo Wolverine 07/02/2021 8:31PM. Yeah... it is like see how many cliches we can fit into 1 movie. ** -- JohnHoo2 07/03/2021 11:11PM. + it stole the Prometheus whole plot about delivering a "payload" of -- Charleston Cav...
sportswar.com

“No embarrassing odors”….that’s half the fun

Uh, anyone else getting TSL add about “healthiest way to wipe your butt?” -- WestyHokie 07/03/2021 12:16PM. "ad". It's "ad". Can't help myself - correcting is a horrid habit and -- PhotoHokieNC 07/03/2021 12:28PM. I keep doing that, but catch myself. Also do "thing" instead of -- `lag 07/03/2021 2:57PM.