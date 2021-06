Want to know one reason the Hawks took out the East’s top-seeded team in Game 7 in Philadelphia Sunday against all common sense and reason?. See the 76ers Ben Simmons down the stretch Sunday. When the camera would catch his countenance, uncertainty seemed etched all over it. Reticence infected his game, as he passed up multiple invitations to score, even once giving up the ball rather than flushing an easy dunk. And in the final moments, so unsteady is his work from the free-throw line he had to watch the conclusion from the bench.