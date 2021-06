Before you got engaged, you and your partner probably already had some serious "life" talks, from where you'll live to whether you'll start a family. Underlying these big-picture discussions, of course, is money, because in order to achieve any goal—both big and small—you need to take stock of what you have and how much you need to get there. Basically, money is an unavoidable topic for all couples, and getting on the same page is important to help set your partnership up for success. That's why we rounded up some common money missteps, along with sound strategies for avoiding them. Read on, and you'll be better prepared to take on whatever life throws your way—for richer or poorer.