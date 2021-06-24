Infographic: The Global Millionaire Club Expanded During The Pandemic
The pandemic has been good news for the super-rich with America's richest individuals reportedly seeing their collective fortune surge by $1.2 trillion since the onset of the crisis. According to a new report from Credit Suisse, wealth creation, in general, remained largely unaffected by Covid-19 despite the crisis having a devastating economic impact and leading to a crippling rise in unemployment. Global household wealth climbed 7.4 percent to reach $418.3 trillion last year while the pool of millionaires around the world expanded once again.www.ibtimes.com