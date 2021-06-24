Infographic: The Global Millionaire Club Expanded During The Pandemic

U.S. retail and food services sales declined by a modest 1.3 percent in May after climbing steeply for most of 2021. The drop reported by the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this week is widely considered not a setback in the country’s economic recovery but rather a symptom of it. As COVID restrictions are widely lifted and businesses are opening up again, consumers are simply shifting their spending habits, away from big-ticket items that many Americans bought with their stimulus money, towards services that were unavailable for much of the past year.