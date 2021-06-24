Cancel
Dallas County, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (06/24/21)

 5 days ago

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday. New research shows that parole delays worsened during the pandemic for Texas prisoners waiting for release, KERA reports. Michele Deitch with the public affairs school at UT Austin says 42 people approved for parole died in a state prison over the last year as they awaited release. She says during the pandemic, a typical delay in release ranged from five to 11 months, with an average of about six months.

