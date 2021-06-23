Same thing that happens in the real world

Over the next few months, recent college graduates will likely have to start searching for their very first jobs, but the thought of being in the "real" world and starting your career can be pretty scary. Before entering the workforce, you should take advantage of whatever free time you're given after graduation (even if you're working a summer job, soak up that flexibility now!). Whether you do something more adventurous like hike a mountain or take off on a spontaneous road trip with your best friends, or you opt for something simple like learning a new skill or staying out all night just to watch the sunrise, there are so many ways to enjoy your time before the real world starts calling. And, hey, we promise once you get there, it's not so bad either (hello, no homework). So hang up that tirelessly earned graduation cap, grab your sunglasses, and get going on this postgrad bucket list to have the best summer ever — you deserve it!