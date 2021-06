Brandon Colter, a Winters High School Class of 2021 graduate, is the Pisani’s Athlete of the Week. Although he essentially lost a year of training and competition due to the pandemic, he set a high standard for others in the WHS cross country team to follow. Coach William Davis called Colter an outstanding and talented runner. Focusing on shorter races during track the last track season, Colter came through at the end of the season winning the league 1600 meter, and finishing second in the 800 meter.