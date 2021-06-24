Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

Intense thunderstorm dumps hail, heavy rain across northern Bend

By Barney Lerten
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRwyI_0adj33Zb00
Ali Nichols
Summer has barely begun, but a winter-like scene emerged Wednesday in the wake of a storm that dumped a large amount of hail in some areas of north and northeast Bend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYwqg_0adj33Zb00
Shirley Moody
The hailstorm that hit NE Bend caused damage, but also brought a chance at some unique outdoor activities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRTtY_0adj33Zb00
Carrie de John
'Just another late June day in the Boyd Acres neighborhood' of northeast Bend, Carrie DeJohn says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e154Y_0adj33Zb00
Dave Howe
On Delaware Avenue in Bend's Old Town, outflow winds from the thunderstorm cell broke off two limits on an elm tree, one of which landed on a car. No injuries were reported
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdLEj_0adj33Zb00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A slow-moving thunderstorm cell crawled its way over the north end of Bend late Wednesday afternoon, dumping up to an hour of torrential rain and hail that flooded streets, stripped leaves off trees and flattened bushes while dropping dime- to quarter-sized hail and sending small rivers of bark mulch or dirt flowing from yards.

Shirley Moody said the "crazy hailstorm" destroyed garden and flower pots, leaving standing water and ice in the street. It also brought some outflow winds that toppled some large elm tree limbs onto a parked car in Bend's Old Town

The storm did, however, provide a temporary respite from recent warm weather that is due to soar into potentially record-breaking over-100 temperatures for several days, starting this weekend.

Bend Airport recorded 93 degrees at 4:15 p.m. and had dropped to 68 by 6:35, plunging 25 degrees as the storm moved north at about 10 mph, according to forecasters, but seemed to be parked in one spot. Some residents of southern Bend said they didn't get a drop of moisture.

While a red flag warning was set to expire at 11 p.m. Wednesday, an excessive heat watch is due to begin Friday afternoon for most of Central and Eastern Oregon and extend until next Wednesday evening, bringing "dangerously hot conditions" and temperatures of 105 to 111 degrees possible in places, National Weather Service forecasters in Pendleton said.

"There is some possibility that all-time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave," the NWS advised.

The post Intense thunderstorm dumps hail, heavy rain across northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ .

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
764
Followers
613
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
North Bend, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorm#Standing Water#Extreme Weather#Ne Bend#Bend S Old Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Klamath County, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

More progress made on week-old wildfires, but new blazes pop up as heat wave hits

Firefighters on Saturday reported more progress on week-old wildfires on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and in Klamath County, but new, small fires have emerged as the region entered a heat wave expected to break temperature records and heighten fire danger. The post More progress made on week-old wildfires, but new blazes pop up as heat wave hits appeared first on KTVZ.
Portland, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave that is hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits and breaking all-time high temperature records in places where many residents don’t have air conditioning. The post Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall appeared first on KTVZ.