Pizza is rarely on the menu at my house. I love to make my own, including the crust. But, it's a project with a life of its own. Having the sauce ingredients and the toppings on hand is always a trip to the grocery store. When I found the Pizza Casserole recipe in my email box, I was delighted. I saw no point in making my own crust. I might use the thin crust next time, but this crust was fluffy, thick and chewy and tasty. Please make the casserole your own with your favorite ingredients.