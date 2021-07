Affirmation comes in many forms. For Remi Larson, a graduate student in school psychology at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, it came when the fourth grader she was working with called out to his teacher, “Come here! Come here!” to show off the plus marks and a graph that told the story of his success. Larson watched the scene virtually, from her laptop, at the end of a 30-minute session working with the student.