Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Commissioner’s Office in the Clearwater County Courthouse. Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, as governing board, will hold an open public hearing on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office located in the Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, Idaho, for the final decision on the following Action Items: