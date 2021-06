I know today's edition is going to be a bit different. Not as different as last week's, which I turned in on a Friday after taking questions from you during the week. But it's still different. So, I think I'll propose a change here. The last Thing is ordinarily "I know I want to leave with this," and it's a conversation-starter. Feel free to chime in on the first five Things today. Heck, all six if you want. I know that sounds strange right here. I think it'll make sense when you get there.