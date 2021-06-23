I guess they could be

It's not really relevant to this disucssion. They could be now. A student can work at a job related to his major now and there isn't an organization trying to say they can't, like the NCAA did for sports. I was actually a "co-op" student at Virginia Tech which meant i took a couple quarter off for each of three years and lost my amateur status, working as a professional in the field I was studying, but I was allowed to go back to being a student the next quarter. And there was no organization out there telling me I couldn't.