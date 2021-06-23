Cancel
I guess they could be

By SteveInBaltimore
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not really relevant to this disucssion. They could be now. A student can work at a job related to his major now and there isn't an organization trying to say they can't, like the NCAA did for sports. I was actually a "co-op" student at Virginia Tech which meant i took a couple quarter off for each of three years and lost my amateur status, working as a professional in the field I was studying, but I was allowed to go back to being a student the next quarter. And there was no organization out there telling me I couldn't.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
College Sports
College Sports
NCAA
NCAA
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
Sports
Sports
College Sportssportswar.com

I guess I can see why you might not care to leave Stanford.

Compared to the ACC we're not doing bad with transfers. -- MountieHoo1105 06/15/2021 07:58AM. I lived in Columbus for a year. It's actually a nice place to live, it -- MountieHoo1105 06/15/2021 6:18PM. For some reason, we have a number of Clemson grads in our neighborhood -- Williamsburg Wahoo 06/15/2021...
Wisconsin State94.3 Jack FM

Matchups set for Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Wisconsin draws Georgia Tech

ROSEMONT, ILL. – The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge, now in its 23rd year, are set and will be played on Monday, Nov. 29, Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Challenge matches all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams. Tip times and network assignments will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, matching top college basketball programs playing for the Commissioner’s Cup. All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.
College Sportschatsports.com

Baylor Lands 2022 Wide Receiver Caleb Douglas

Baylor landed its 16th commitment on Sunday with the commitment of wide receiver Caleb Douglas. The 3-star prospect had offers from a number of schools, including USC, Colorado and Virginia Tech. Douglas plays at Hightower. He’s 6-foot-4. The Bears should add another member to the class soon, as Baylor wraps...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Report: Maryland to Host Virginia Tech for 2021 B1G/ACC Challenge

Report: Maryland to host Virginia Tech in '21 B1G/ACC Challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Many hoped the 2021 ACC/B1G Challenge would potentially mark the rekindling of the flame between Maryland and Duke. That, however, won't be the case. NBC Sports. The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team will welcome...
NFLCollege Football News

College Football News Preseason All-ACC Football Team: Preview 2021

Preview 2021: Previewing and looking ahead to the ACC season with the College Football News Preseason All-ACC Team & Top 30 players. 2021 Preseason CFN ACC Offensive Player of the Year. QB DJ Uiagalelei, Soph. Clemson. North Carolina QB Sam Howell could very easily be here, and the hope is...
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Football Uniform Rankings

As we slip deeper into the summer, the football content machine slowly winds down. Which means we naturally have to start generating some controversy and/or discussion to keep the content gods happy. One of the best ways to do this make lists and rank things. Now, some people think these lists are a lazy way to make content and inspire discussion. So without further ado, let’s get into the list.
Virginia Stategobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech recruiting: Hokies add another commitment to 2022 class

The Virginia Tech Hokies added another commitment to the recruiting class of 2022 on Monday night when Daequan Wright made his choice official. Wright is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound wide receiver/tight end prospect from Perry High School in Perry, Georgia. He is currently unranked by 247Sports. That should change shortly. Wright...
College Sports247Sports

Martin recaps his official visit to Virginia Tech

Life Christian Academy defensive lineman D'Andre Martin started his summer with a trip to Virginia Tech for a one-day camp, which resulted in a scholarship offer. Over the past weekend, Martin closed out the month of June with an official visit to Blacksburg. “The visit was impressive from all angles,”...
College Sportscollegehoopstoday.com

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young receives three-year contract extension

Virginia Tech’s Mike Young has received a three-year contract extension, a source told College Hoops Today. Young’s contract is now for six total seasons. An official announcement is expected soon. The 58-year old Young has led the Hokies a 31-23 record during his first two years in Blacksburg, which was...
College Sportsnsjonline.com

ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule announced

Organizers of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge passed on an opportunity to celebrate Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell season at Duke by matching it against former conference rival Maryland or creating one final showdown with fellow Hall of Famer Tom Izzo of Michigan State. Instead, the Blue Devils will travel to Columbus to...
Ohio Statedukebasketballreport.com

Duke Will Get Ohio State In The ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Duke will get Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this fall. The teams don’ play often and haven’t played for a good while - nearly a decade - and Ohio State is a very well-coached team that will be, well, a challenge. Things may change between now and then...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

BREAKING: Daequan Wright commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has added another commitment to its 2022 recruiting class with the addition of a pass-catcher out of Georgia. Perry (GA) wide receiver/tight end Daequan Wright has announced a commitment to Virginia Tech, choosing the Hokies over Georgia Tech, UCF, and others. He committed to the Hokies as a tight end.
Florida State247Sports

How it Happened: Keon Keeley Commits to Notre Dame

Through the 2017-2018 recruitment of former five-star tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, it was clear that few programs in the state of Florida are a Notre Dame profile fit quite like Berkeley Prep. It’s why the moment Notre Dame extended an offer to another product of the Tampa program in 2023 weak-side...
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

DL target includes Tennessee in top five

One of Tennessee's newest defensive-line targets announced Monday night that he's focusing on a handful of favorites. Class of 2022 defensive lineman D'Andre Martin of Life Christian Academy in South Chesterfield, Va., revealed his top five college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are among the top teams he's considering.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Wide Receivers Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner No Longer on Team

The two wide receivers who were in line to be the longest-tenured players in that room this season are no longer with the Ohio State football team. Jaylen Harris and Ellijah Gardiner, who were both set to be fifth-year seniors for the Buckeyes this season, are no longer on the Ohio State football team's 2021-22 roster.
Syracuse, INHerald Times

IU men's basketball to face Syracuse in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Indiana's non-conference schedule has added another interesting question to the mix for the early days of the Mike Woodson era. Will his teams be able to solve a Syracuse 2-3 zone?. IU will pay a visit to Jim Boeheim's Orange on Nov. 30 to play in the annual Big Ten/ACC...
Sportssportswar.com

247 article from April 28th

Many thought he would follow his head coach from DeMatha to Virginia Tech -- Hooandtrue 06/28/2021 12:11PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.