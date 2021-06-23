Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Yep. You can bet it'll be a master class in Coachspeak 101

By Zanderhokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'd be more likely to get an accurate depiction of this year's team from Baghdad Bob. But hey... that's how the game's played. Frankly, Fu would be dumb to release any real valuable info on the P&D show.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Class#American Football#P D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Footballsportswar.com

PLL reminds me of 7 on 7 football, hard to watch

I watched a PLL game on TV last night. I noticed the two point line they -- Hoogle.com 07/02/2021 5:37PM. It's between Slim and none and Slim didn't come to work this week.** -- HowieT3 07/02/2021 6:38PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
Clemson, SCsportswar.com

I'm thinking it's "you'll make more here than at Clemson"

Come to UVA, there's a deal for you where you'll get $XX. If Clemson is saying you can't get that much, it's because they don't see you as a starter right away, and we think that's crazy. And by the way this is just to make sure you're comfortable, it's non-exclusive and just the beginning. You earn it on the field we have relationships with Nike and Pepsi, the whole F500 is trying to get a foot in here to hire UVA grads, etc. And we bring people in to train you on how to get deals on your own, monetize your influencer status, etc. The more exposure you get, the more we get, this is all a win-win.
Sportssportswar.com

What is enough to you? I'll bet you a coffee he plays double digit mins

And if he doesn't because Clark is playing 30m a game, then I'm assuming Clark is hitting 39% or better from threeland is earning the PT over Carson. If Clark is playing 30m a game and hitting 35% or less - then what's the point anyway and Carson may transfer with Isaac coming the next year.
MLBsportswar.com

I'll bet that inner thigh yelled him for a few days

Yeah also the HBP on a ball out uf the zone is a strike rule (if the batter -- heater 06/19/2021 5:33PM. For now, it was just a good thing it didn't decide the game. ** -- UVAFan2626 06/19/2021 6:18PM. I'll bet that inner thigh yelled him for a few...
Sportssportswar.com

I think you’ll see smaller rotations

Tony has to have kids stick around to make this work at a high level. The portal opening was the perfect storm for good players fighting for minutes last year.
Gamblingurbanmatter.com

Which Casino Games are Best to Play?

Are you new to the world of online casinos, or just casino gambling in general and have no idea which casino games you should be playing or even how to play them? Are you tired of losing all the time and want to find a game that will give you better odds of winning?
College Sportssportswar.com

Looks like Ryan Baer may not be a Hoo. 247 now predicting he'll commit

To Mich State with 80% of experts picking the Spartans. Kentucky gets the other 20%. Kentucky Sports radio also seems to be waving the white flag that MSU gets Baer. Too bad but Bronco is doing well so far. After seeing the Fisher Anderson tapes, though, I think he's a slightly better player. Both are clear multi-years starters but I'm hoping Anderson likes blue & orange.