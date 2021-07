The reality is that most really good teams are super teams. The bulls, the Warriors, the 80s Celtics, Four or five different laker teams. It’s interesting to see how angry people are about these, but the past ones were similar in terms of talent. Obviously the key difference is how they were constructed. People seem OK with doing so through the draft, but something about free agency seems to make a difference in some peoples minds. An I nteresting example of this would be the Thunder, which had two of the three same people on it. Just replace Westbrook for Irving. I can sort of see it. Doing it through the draft seems like a skill. Whereas doing it through Free agency may be feels like cheating. I guess for me I am just interested in seeing the players play with each other. But I understand why people feel the other way.