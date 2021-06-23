Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Integrative Solutions for Complex Pain Webinar with Cheryl Myers

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaker: Cheryl Myers, Chief of Scientific Affairs. ➔ Identify opportunities for pain interventions aligned with pain categorization. ➔ Assess and differentiate subtypes of pain in patients. ➔ Incorporate effective dietary supplements/botanicals into plan of care. ➔ Compare and contrast traditional approaches with natural anti-inflammatory herbs. ➔ Recognize quality attributes and...

www.chiroeco.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Pain#Menopause#Nutrition##The New York Times#Purdue University#Europharma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
Virtual Eventsloc.gov

Free Webinar – Foundations: Analyzing Complex Images – June 29, 2-3pm ET

This post is by Michael Apfeldorf of the Library of Congress. In this webinar, participants will learn and apply foundational strategies for analyzing primary sources that are particularly rich and complex in detail. When working with such images, how can we help students notice and examine details that may otherwise go unnoticed? And how can we help them relate these details to one another, in order to arrive at a fuller understanding of the whole? We’ll practice these strategies together and reflect on how they can be applied in your educational setting.
HealthMySanAntonio

Swift Medical launches integrated digital wound care solution with Homecare Homebase

DALLAS (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s #1 software for home health and hospice, is partnering with global digital wound care leader Swift Medical to provide high-quality, cost efficient care through an integrated solution. Through this expanded partnership, Swift Medical becomes the exclusively preferred wound care technology partner for HCHB, with an enhanced integration offering to streamline workflows and eliminate double documentation.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Solutions that enable patients to access their medications

The pandemic has had a profound effect on the way people access healthcare. It has also exposed the fact that the traditional pharmacy model is ripe for disruption. Health care is local and requires a multi-faceted approach to meet consumers where they are. Pharmacy plays a critical role in supporting patients’ access to needed services and overall health, yet it is often the most overlooked component of the patient care journey.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Are CBD Gummies The Best Over-The-Counter Pain Solution?

Have you ever felt pain? A silly question, yes? No one can boast that they have not gone through it even once in their lives. If we proceed to ask you to describe that unpleasant feeling, you will probably use such words, as chronic, aching, pinching, debilitating, etc. Moreover, you will hastily add that it also brings about such physical symptoms as nausea, dizziness, mood swings, irritability. All these, in the long run, impact your job performance, relationships, change your mood. In a word, a very unpleasant condition. And what is your response to pain? Do you dash to the nearest pharmacy to get over the counter or the prescribed pills hoping they will do magic? Yes, you do. But wait…good news. What if the solution is as easy as chewing gum or eating candy? Nowadays the health and wellness markets are flooded with CBD gummies. They come in a rainbow of flavors, colors, shapes, and various CBD potencies. They are something that will rock your world. Today we are taking a look at the benefits of CBD gummies and how they can help you live a pain-free life. If you are still on the edge, continue to read to learn more about CBD gummies.
Educationtufts.edu

Did You Know there is a Webinar "Integrating Sustainability into your Performance Plans"?

As Tufts staff begin writing their Performance Plans for fiscal year 2022, this could be the year you make a SMART goal to help Tufts work towards our commitments to reduce waste and carbon emissions. Learn how to incorporate sustainability into your job role, no matter your position. Attend one of our Integrating Sustainability into your Performance Plan webinars this July.
Health Servicessciencecodex.com

American Journal of Medical Quality supplement explores innovative solutions to health care quality and performance improvement

For health care organizations looking to improve performance and patient experiences, implementing data-driven solutions can be effective when focusing on addressing health equity and reducing patient length of stay. These topics are explored in selected member-submitted abstracts from the 2020 Vizient® Connections Education Summit that appear in a special supplement to the July/August 2021 issue of the American Journal of Medical Quality, the official journal of the American College of Medical Quality (ACMQ).
Dietsphysiciansweekly.com

Diet Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acids Cuts Migraines in Adults

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Interventions that increase dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with or without a decrease in linoleic acid, alter bioactive mediators that are implicated in migraine and reduce headaches, but they do not improve headache-related quality of life, according to a study published online June 30 in The BMJ.
NutritionChiropractic Economics

Digestive wellness now a top trend in nutrition and health for patients

If consumers are becoming increasingly focused on digestive wellness, it will likely become a topic of discussion with chiropractic wellness patients. When patients want better health, the two areas they typically attack are diet and physical activity. They start eating more fruits and veggies and make exercise a part of their daily routine. Self-care becomes a priority in an effort to fend off disease and achieve a higher level of wellness. Another area within the nutrition and health space that is beginning to garner more attention is digestive wellness and health.
ComputersHouston Chronicle

PowerSchool Wins 2021 CODiE Awards for Providing Educators with the Integrated Solutions They Need to Deliver Personalized Instruction

FOLSOM, Calif. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has received recognition as Best Learning Management System and Best Data Management Solution for its Unified Classroom™ Schoology Learning and Unified Insights™ Powered by Hoonuit as part of the Software & Information Industry’s (SIIA) 2021 CODiE Awards. PowerSchool and Schoology Learning were also named as finalists in the Response to COVID-19, Best Customer Experience in EdTech, and Best Remote Learning Partner K-12 categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize companies producing the most innovative business and education technology products around the world.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Save Foods To Participate In 'Solution For Avocado' Webinar By The Israeli Export Institute

TEL AVIV, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Save Foods, Inc. ("Save Foods" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces it is participating in a webinar on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 a.m. EDT. The webinar will discuss areas of tech development in the avocado industry and showcase Save Foods' technology, which targets the reduction of spoilage and food loss.
Fitnesssciencecodex.com

Changing consumption of certain fatty acids can lessen severity of headaches

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Migraine is one of the largest causes of disability in the world. Existing treatments are often not enough to offer full relief for patients. A new study published in The BMJ demonstrates an additional option patients can use in their effort to experience fewer migraines and headaches - a change in diet.
IndustryDOT med

Industry grapples with efficacy, cost questions for new Alzheimer's treatments

Medical experts, regulators, industry, and deficit hawks continue to clash over the FDA’s decision to grant accelerated approval to Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab), prompting renewed interest in this class of drugs. For nearly two decades, those affected by Alzheimer’s have been frustrated by a dearth of new treatment...
PoliticsBenzinga

State-Specific Hemp And Marijuana Product Labeling Requirements

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Recently, on the Hoban Law Group blog, we covered five tips for product labeling. As mentioned, complying with various state-specific labeling requirements is essential for ensuring products follow all applicable labeling regulations governing the category of product being sold or distributed.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Bassett Healthcare Network Expands COVID Vaccine Access

To help make COVID-19 vaccines even more accessible to communities in our Central New York region, Bassett Healthcare Network has expanded distribution sites for COVID-19 vaccines. Now Bassett Healthcare Network patients can participate in vaccine Primary Care and Pediatric clinics throughout the Bassett Healthcare Network. Appointments are required to receive...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Drug May Curb ‘Sluggish’ Thinking in Some Adults With ADHD

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Lisdexamfetamine reduces symptoms of sluggish cognitive tempo (SCT) in adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online June 29 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. In a randomized crossover trial, Lenard A. Adler, M.D., from NYU Langone Health in New...
NutritionUS News and World Report

Vitamins and Minerals: the Essentials for Women

If you're not getting all the nutrients you need from your diet, start here. You do your best to eat right. You stay away from junk food, and you eat fruits and vegetables as often as possible. But is your diet falling short of essential vitamins and minerals? Should you be taking dietary supplements?