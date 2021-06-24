CLEAR Secure (YOU) to Offer 13.2M Shares in IPO at Prices of $27-$30

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,100,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $150.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis. All of the common stock is being offered by Zentalis. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Zentalis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.