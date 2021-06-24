CLEAR Secure (YOU) to Offer 13.2M Shares in IPO at Prices of $27-$30

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.