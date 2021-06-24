Cancel
Britney Spears tells audience she has 102-degree fever during concert in 2018

By Stephanie Weaver
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A 2018 video of Britney Spears has surfaced on social media of the pop star saying she had a 102-degree fever during a show in New Jersey. Footage captured by Zachary Gordon, who said he took it during Spears’s 2018 Piece of Me tour, shows Spears onstage.

www.fox35orlando.com
