Meet Our Farmers: Three Generations Grow Aeggy’s Farm
Editor’s Note: This story is a continuation of a long-running series of farmer profiles by local farmer and chef Karen Biondo. The series focuses on food security, sustainability and the essential farmers who grow such gorgeous abundance on Vashon, often inspiring islanders with their wisdom and helpful hints. Biondo aims to help us stay in touch with our neighbors and friends in the community who work the soil to grow the food that heartily sustains us.www.vashonbeachcomber.com