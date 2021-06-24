Valley teens bring their ‘A’ game to workforce summer camp at DEC
A group of Mon Valley teens are approaching the legal work age, and they’re using a summer camp in Monessen to gain some skills they’ll need as they enter the workforce. As part of the “Bring Your ‘A’ Gamer Summer Camp” experience, the students are talking to local professionals, including Mon Valley Independent staff writer Jeff Stitt, to learn about different types of careers in hopes of getting a head start on pursuing their goals and dreams.monvalleyindependent.com