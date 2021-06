One of my favorite spring rituals is the Birdwatching Open at Cantigny Golf in Wheaton, held every year on World Migratory Bird Day. The 12th edition of the "the Open" took place May 8, our first since 2019 due to the pandemic. The idea is to find as many kinds of birds as we can at the golf course. That is our score, and, unlike golf itself, the higher the better. Flyovers count!