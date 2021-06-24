Cancel
Killeen, TX

Robert Douglas Figures, 35, of Killeen diedMonday

Temple Daily Telegram
 5 days ago

Services for Robert Douglas Figures, 35, of Killeen will be 5 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Figures died Monday, June 14, at a Temple nursing home. He was born Sept. 3, 1985, in Memphis, Tenn., to Clyde Douglas Figures and Linda Gaines. He grew up in Memphis and graduated from Millington High School in 2004. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2007. He moved to Killeen in 2011. He attended the Church of Christ in Senatobia, Miss., and was a part of the American Legion in Mississippi before moving to Texas.

www.tdtnews.com
