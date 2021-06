Raoni Barcelos is 5-0 in the UFC but still hasn’t gotten his shot at a top-ranked bantamweight. The experienced Brazilian was paired up against Merab Dvalishvili and Raphael Assuncao following his “Fight of the Night” win over Khalid Taha this past November, but both bouts got cancelled for different reasons. Set to return against Timur Valiev at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30, Barcelos looks up to Charles Oliveira as an example of how things might take some time before eventually paying off.