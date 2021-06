The Red River Valley may not be in extreme drought, but conditions are severe for Lamoure County, North Dakota farmer Kasey Bitz. “Livestock producers are counting hay supplies and silage piles, wondering when they’ll get back to pasture,” says Bitz. “Typically, the first cutting of alfalfa for lambs there are 20 bales and there were two this year. The winter grasses didn’t come and summer grasses are thin as it is and it’s only mid-June.” In Cass County, Kevin Skunes is concerned about corn. “We probably lost a bit of the top end yield off of the corn during that dry stretch. The corn plant was deciding at that time how big it was going to make its cob.” Those concerns were shared with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum during a roundtable discussion on Monday. Photo credit: Kasey Bitz.