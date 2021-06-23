2021 Crimson_red_pearl Subaru Ascent
Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Touring trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry.roanoke.com