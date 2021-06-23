Cancel
Buying Cars

2021 Crimson_red_pearl Subaru Ascent

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, Turbo, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Touring trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry.

2022 Subaru Impreza

The 2022 Subaru Impreza pegs the rational meter, with standard all-wheel drive and excellent crash-test performance. What kind of car is the 2022 Subaru Impreza? What does it compare to?. The Impreza anchors the Subaru lineup. The hatchback and sedan elevate the compact-car basics when turbocharged and stickered with “WRX”...
2015 Crystal White Pearl Subaru Legacy

FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 66,646! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, POPULAR PACKAGE #5, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat,...
2017 Crystal Black Silica Subaru WRX

Great Shape. Premium trim. Heated Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, POPULAR PACKAGE #1, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels,...
2015 Wr Blue Pearl Subaru WRX STI

WRX STI trim. Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD...
2016 Hyper Blue Subaru Crosstrek

CARFAX One-Owner. Hyper Blue 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2016 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
2021 Ice_silver_metalli Subaru Crosstrek

Crosstrek trim. Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Brake...
2019 Wilderness Green Metallic Subaru Outback

Subaru Certified, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 16,036! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
2022 Crystal_black_sili Subaru Outback

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. Wilderness trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up...
2020 Magnetite Gray Metallic Subaru Forester

Very Nice, Subaru Certified, ONLY 21,290 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $3,100 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. AutoCheck One Owner Vehicles must pass a 152-point inspection, Additional coverages...
2021 01j9/celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Camry

WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Onboard Communications System. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! SE trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Smart...
2018 Bright White Clearcoat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nice, LOW MILES - 18,426! EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Rear Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated...
2015 Snow White Pearl Kia Sedona

Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, CD Player, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, EX PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
2021 Currant Red Kia Forte

Very Nice, ONLY 2,462 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $3,200 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration,...
2021 Super White Toyota Sequoia

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 165! REDUCED FROM $71,889! Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, REAR-SEAT BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT SYSTE... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running...
2019 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 32,983! $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER GROUP SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device...
2014 Oxford White Ford F-150

Oxford White exterior and Steel Gray interior, STX trim. Nice, GREAT MILES 47,665! 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV, Tow Hitch, New Tires. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control,...
2021 Velvet Red Pearl Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee

Heated Seats, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850R... Velvet Red Pearl Coat exterior, Laredo X trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
2021 Magnetite_gray_met Subaru WRX

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera. Premium trim. SEE MORE!. Sun/Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.
2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic Si

LOW MILES - 14,808! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...