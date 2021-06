The 5280 Trail unites 6 Denver neighborhoods by means of a 5.280-mile bike/pedestrian trail. The Auraria segment links with La Alma/Lincoln Park, Golden Triangle, Capitol Hill, Five Points, and Lower Downtown segments. The Auraria 5280 Trail Task Force is seeking proposals for three art installations (trailheads) to activate the Auraria zone. The 5280 Trail trailheads will serve as points of interest and neighborhood cultural conformation points along the 5.280-mile route. General trail wayfinding markings will be installed, so the proposed trailhead artwork does not need to serve as wayfinding but can include wayfinding information and graphics if desired.