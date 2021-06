The 2021 men's T20 World Cup has been shifted from India to the UAE is likely to start from October 17, with the final for the 16-team tournament scheduled for November 14. According to the cricket website ESPNcricinfo, the tournament will start days after the IPL final, which is likely to be held on October 15. The remainder of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE, starting September 19.