It takes a minute for me to be connected with Isaac Brock, lead singer and songwriter for revered indie-rock band Modest Mouse. Once we’re paired, he quickly gets something out: “I’m talking to you through these sunglasses, which are also headphones. They don’t work great as sunglasses, and they don’t work great as headphones, which I guess makes them great for me.” This sums up not only the personality and character of Brock but also the band’s musical output: meeting in the middle of the good and bad. From the titles of their records (e.g.: The Lonesome Crowded West, Good News For People Who Love Bad News) to the sometimes chaotic instrumentation that leads into more soft-spoken lyrics, Modest Mouse are about the middle ground.