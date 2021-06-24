Ridge Runners, WhistlePigs both get outshined on their home turf

The Johnson City Doughboys’ first base runner of the night is out at second in the top of the first inning of the Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Appalachian League baseball game at Bowen Field, on Wednesday night. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — Johnson City’s Ashton King went 2-for-3 with a triple and Joe Vetrano went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the visiting Doughboys defeated the Bluefield Ridge Runners 11-6 in Appalachian League baseball action at Bowen Field at Peters Park, on Wednesday night.

Jordan Stevens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Johnson City, which went ahead for keeps, 3-1, in the third inning.

Janniel Berroa went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Bluefield, while Joshuan Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a double. Kendall Ewell also had a double.

In other Appy League action, Kingsport’s Jordan Varela-Payne went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, highlighting the visiting Axmen’s 4-1 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.

AJ Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the WhistlePigs, who were confined to five hits by four Kingsport pitchers. Nathan Holt went 2-for-4 for Princeton.

Bluefield travels to Greeneville today for a 7 p.m. game. Princeton plays Elizabethton at home tonight, First pitch is 7 p.m.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week’s Games

Tuesday, June 22

Princeton 7, Kingsport 3

Johnson City 7, Bluefield, 1

Wednesday, June 23

Kingsport 4, Princeton 1

Johnson City 11, Bluefield 6

Thursday, June 24

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Pulaski at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Standings

Club WLPCTGBHomeAwayStreak

