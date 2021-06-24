Ridge Runners, WhistlePigs both get outshined on their home turf
BLUEFIELD — Johnson City’s Ashton King went 2-for-3 with a triple and Joe Vetrano went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the visiting Doughboys defeated the Bluefield Ridge Runners 11-6 in Appalachian League baseball action at Bowen Field at Peters Park, on Wednesday night.
Jordan Stevens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Johnson City, which went ahead for keeps, 3-1, in the third inning.
Janniel Berroa went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Bluefield, while Joshuan Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a double. Kendall Ewell also had a double.
In other Appy League action, Kingsport’s Jordan Varela-Payne went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, highlighting the visiting Axmen’s 4-1 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.
AJ Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the WhistlePigs, who were confined to five hits by four Kingsport pitchers. Nathan Holt went 2-for-4 for Princeton.
Bluefield travels to Greeneville today for a 7 p.m. game. Princeton plays Elizabethton at home tonight, First pitch is 7 p.m.
LOCAL BASEBALL
This Week’s Games
Tuesday, June 22
Princeton 7, Kingsport 3
Johnson City 7, Bluefield, 1
Wednesday, June 23
Kingsport 4, Princeton 1
Johnson City 11, Bluefield 6
Thursday, June 24
Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 25
Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
Pulaski at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Standings
Club WLPCTGBHomeAwayStreak
