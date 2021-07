DALLAS - A new era of college sports begins this week and Texas student-athletes are on the forefront and in a prime position to benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas NIL bill into law, allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image, and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" - beginning on July 1. The law allows athletes to make money for anything from promotional appearances to product endorsements, autograph sessions, training sessions, and social media content.