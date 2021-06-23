NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

T.S. No. 089890-ID Parcel No.: RPA36N2E070620A NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE On 10/13/2021 at 10:00 AM (recognized local time), at the CLEARWATER COUNTY COURTHOUSE ENTRANCE, 150 MICHIGAN AVENUE, OROFINO, ID 83544, in the County of Clearwater, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, ESQ., a member of the State Bar of Idaho, of ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP as trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Clearwater, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit: SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER, STATE OF IDAHO. A PORTION OF NW1/4 NE1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 36 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 50 FEET N 61°51' E AND 20 FEET N 28°09' W FROM THE NORTHWESTERLY CORNER OF BLOCK 14, DAY'S ADDITION TO OROFINO; THENCE N 28°09' W 35 FEET; THENCE N 61°51' E 50 FEET; THENCE S 28°09' E 35 FEET; THENCE S 61°51' W 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO: BEGINNING AT POINT 15 FEET N 28°09' W OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF BLOCK 14 IN DAY'S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF OROFINO, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF; THENCE N 28°09' W A DISTANCE OF 85 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE N 61°51' E 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE S 28°09' E 85 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE S 61°51' W 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The Trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Idaho Code Section 60-113, the Trustee has been informed that the address of: 334 D STREET, OROFINO, ID 83544, is commonly associated with said real property. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust executed by GEORGE E. HAMBLIN, JR. AND TERESA R. HAMBLIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to COMMONWEALTH LAND TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, for the benefit and security of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR SUN WEST MORTGAGE COMPANY, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 2/9/2017, recorded 2/17/2017, as Instrument No. 230424, official records of Clearwater County, Idaho. Please note: The above named Grantors are named to comply with Idaho Code Section 45-1506(4)(a); no representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for the obligation. The default for which this sale is to be made is the failure to make monthly payments when due from 8/1/2019 and all subsequent monthly payments thereafter, including installments of principal, interest, impounds, advances, plus any charges lawfully due under the note secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust, Deed of Trust and as allowed under Idaho Law. The sum owing on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as of 6/4/2021 is $104,869.03 including interest, costs, fees, including trustee and/or attorney fees and costs, and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation thereunder or in this sale and to protect the security associated with the Deed of Trust, as authorized in the Note, Deed of Trust or as allowed under Idaho Law. Because interest, late charges, fees, costs and expenses continue to accrue, the total amount due varies from day to day. Hence, if you pay the amount shown above, an adjustment may be necessary after receipt of funds to satisfy the debt. For further information, write the Trustee at 4375 Jutland Drive, Ste. 200, San Diego, CA 92117, or call (866)931-0036 DATED: 6/4/2021 SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, ESQ., a member of the State Bar of Idaho, of ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP.