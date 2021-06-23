Cancel
Primo Water reaffirms second-quarter guidance

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Primo Water Corp. provided Tuesday a second-quarter financial update at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference. Chief executive Tom Harrington and chief financial officer Jay Wells made the presentation. The officials maintained earlier guidance of between $490 million and $510 million in revenue and $90 million and $95 million in adjusted...

journalnow.com
