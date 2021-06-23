Primo Water reaffirms second-quarter guidance

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (IP) - Get Report will release second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET ( 9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (706) 679-8242 or, within the U.S. only, (877) 316-2541, and ask to be connected to the International Paper second-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 7853629. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET ( 8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 7853629.