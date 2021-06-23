Cancel
Missoula, MT

New Missoula Business Makes Floating the River a Breeze

By Angel
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 8 days ago
You'd be hard pressed to find a Missoulian who doesn't love floating the river, even if it's only from East Missoula to Caras Park. No matter how long or short your float is, the pain in the butt includes drop off, pick up, getting vehicles wet and muddy, finding people who want to help, what to do with your car keys on the river, carrying your tubes and floaties down the freeway in flip flops, etc. Needless to say, a float day is supposed to be relaxing and fun, but really does take a lot of planning. A new Missoula group wants to help you with that.

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

