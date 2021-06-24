Cancel
Main Street Bank Honors First Responders With ‘Meals for Heroes’

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMain Street Bank honored community first responders Wednesday by partnering with local restaurants for a day of appreciation and great food. As a way of saying thank you to all first responders and support staff in Brooke, Ohio, and Marshall counties, Main Street Bank offered their ‘Meals for Heroes’ program at nearly 30 area restaurants throughout the day. Police, firefighters, EMT workers and support staff could go to any participating restaurant, show their identification and enjoy a free meal. This is the second year for the program, which coincides with Main Street Bank’s 20th Anniversary.

