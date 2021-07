NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 171, Clearwater, Nez Perce, and Lewis Counties, Idaho, will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the District Office of Joint School District No. 171, 1051 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID, at which meeting there shall be a public hearing on the maintenance and operation budget for the forthcoming school year.