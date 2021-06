Trae Young’s signature shoe with adidas, the Trae Young 1, is rising up the trending sneaker headlines as the Atlanta Hawks star guard looks to pull of an “upset” by taking a series lead against the heavily favored Philadelphia Sixers. But is it an upset? The Hawks have been one of the best teams in the entire league since Nate McMillan took over the helm, and his usage of the wily Trae has been a key factor in the ATL’s rise to the top.