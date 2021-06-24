Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taiwan says discussing COVID-19 vaccine passports

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqvoP_0adizDM400
A medical worker conducts a rapid test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a Taiwanese resident following an increasing number of locally transmitted cases at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI, June 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan is in talks with international bodies about COVID-19 vaccine passports, the head of its Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday, which could help ease long-standing travel restrictions.

Taiwan has previously considered such a scheme, but has been extremely cautious about opening its largely-closed borders lest it lets in more infections, and is currently on high alert to stop the highly contagious Delta variant.

Taiwan Centres for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw told reporters they have already begun talks with other governments and international organisations about vaccine passports.

"We hope we can quickly get into step with the international community," he said, without giving details.

The government is trying to speed a vaccination programme hobbled by supply delays, with around 7% of a population of 23.5 million having received at least one of the required two doses.

Chou said getting vaccines was still very difficult due to global shortages, but that they were working hard and he had no concrete timetable for when more might arrive.

Taiwan's government said last week it would allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) to negotiate on its behalf for vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE).

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told the same news conference there was an "opportunity" for this plan to succeed. read more

"I want to emphasise that it is an opportunity, because there is almost no international use of this procurement method," he said.

Taiwan is dealing with a cluster of domestic infections, almost all the previously globally dominant Alpha variant, though numbers are stabilising and the outbreak has been comparatively small.

Still, the cases have unnerved the government, which has enacted curbs on public gatherings and closed entertainment venues.

Taiwan has only reported five infections of the Delta variant to date, Chou said, all imported and who were identified while undergoing the strict two weeks quarantine overseas arrivals are subject to.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Apple Inc#Taiwan Centres For#Tw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
TravelPosted by
UPI News

France lifts COVID-19 ban for vaccinated travelers from 38 countries

June 9 (UPI) -- The government of France on Wednesday eased COVID-19 restrictions on foreign travelers from dozens of countries, including the United States. A new color-coded travel system took effect that spells out which foreigners can enter France under varying circumstances. There are no restrictions for vaccinated travelers from...
HealthTime Out Global

Japan will implement vaccine passports from July

With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout scheduled to begin for the general public this month, the Japanese government is getting ready to issue vaccine passports to resume international travel this July. Nikkei reports that Japan will be modelling its system on the European Union’s Covid Certificate system, which will be implemented...
Travelfairfieldcitizenonline.com

These 7 Countries are Now Accepting Vaccine Passports

As travelers around the world begin to plan their jet-setting adventures in a post-pandemic landscape, it’s nearly impossible to ignore that fact that traveling across borders will present unprecedented obstacles and risks. For many, this summer will be the first time traveling in over a year, with popular tourist destinations...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan says 240,000 COVID-19 Moderna doses to arrive on Friday

TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - A further 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) will arrive in Taiwan on Friday afternoon, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said, boosting the island’s slow vaccination programme. Only around 5% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot...
Public Healthstockmarketpioneer.com

Taiwan’s government is letting its tech giants TSMC and Foxconn buy COVID-19 vaccines on its behalf

Last year, Taiwan was held up as a model example of how to control the pandemic. Now, with a rising case-count threatening the country’s vital tech industry in the middle of a global semiconductor shortage, its government is letting its powerful corporations buy COVID-19 vaccines on its behalf. It’s an unusual workaround, but one that makes sense given Taiwan’s complaints that China scuppered earlier deals.
Worldmelodyinter.com

Taiwan allows Foxconn’s Gou, TSMC to negotiate for Covid-19 vaccines

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. TAIPEI, June 18 ― Taiwan is willing to allow Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Taiwan’s Foxconn, and TSMC to negotiate on the government’s behalf for Covid-19 vaccines, a spokesman said today, but warned he couldn’t guarantee success.
Medical & Biotechnordot.app

2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses reach Taiwan, donated by the US

Taiwan on Sunday received 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna and donated by the US, which leaders said would significantly speed up the island nation's vaccination campaign, amid its worst outbreak to date. The delivery, by Taiwanese carrier China Airlines, was greeted by Taiwan's Health Minister...
Pharmaceuticalsyournewsnet.com

NovaVax says Vaccine is Effective Against Covid 19

Novavax released new studies today, saying vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against newer variants that are surfacing. This latest study involved nearly 30 thousand people in the U-S and Mexico. showing the vaccine was 90% effective overall. There were 77 COVID-19 diagnoses – 14 in...
HealthBirmingham Star

India links 'vaccine passports' with vaccine equity

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): While countries like Japan deciding to issue "vaccine passports" as proof of immunisation for its citizens travelling abroad, India on Thursday said that it will favour discussion with a greater focus on vaccine equity, since many developing nations are yet to inoculate a large per cent of their population.
Worldvnexpress.net

Vietnam to produce Cuban Covid vaccine

Vietnam would cooperate with Cuba to produce a Cuban Covid-19 vaccine after the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) receives the necessary production tech. The Abdala vaccine produced by Cuba has passed all three phases of human trials, with the third involving around 48,000 people aged 19-80. However, the vaccine has yet to undergo clinical trials in any other country, Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda said Wednesday.
Businessohionewstime.com

Apple iPhone suppliers Foxconn and TSMC buy millions of COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan

Apple suppliers TSMC and Foxconn are working on the purchase of millions of COVID-19 vaccines for Taiwan. Companies buy vaccines and donate them to the government for distribution to the people of the country. This is part of an indirect arrangement by the government to allow private companies to buy vaccines on behalf of the state. The plan aims to prevent China’s interference with Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. Taiwan initially controlled the spread of COVID-19 with travel restrictions and extensive contact tracing programs, but there were no single cases for eight consecutive months. However, COVID-19 infections are currently on the rise in Taiwan, and mass vaccination needs to be promoted, as is already in progress in many countries.
Public HealthBloomberg

Hong Kong to Reduce Quarantine for Arrivals From U.S., U.K.: SCMP

Hong Kong will shorten hotel quarantine to seven days for fully vaccinated residents traveling from most places -- including those classified as “high-risk” like the U.S., U.K. and Canada -- as long as they test positive for coronavirus antibodies, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. The move, which...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Ukraine PM says Estonia to provide 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

KYIV, June 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Thursday that Estonia would allocate 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine. "We appreciate the support of our partners," Shmygal wrote on Twitter. Ukraine has lagged behind other European countries in vaccinating its 41 million citizens. To date, 1,594,083...
Labor Issuesketagalanmedia.com

COVID-19, Migrant Workers, and the Fight for Equality in Taiwan

This article was originally published by Global Taiwan Institute in its weekly newsletter, The Global Taiwan Brief, Vol. 6, Issue 12. Used with permission. To get the Global Taiwan Brief in your inbox every other week, subscribe at globaltaiwan.org/subscribe. Annabel Uhlman is a senior at Wellesley College studying political science...