For the first four years of living in her apartment, Ali LaBelle was fine with the fact that her kitchen was “somewhat nonfunctional and incredibly ugly, because I was out a lot,” she explains. But being at home nearly 24-7 during the height of the pandemic changed that: She started to see all the stuff that was wrong, like the faux oak cabinets that had been installed haphazardly and, more important, dead space that could serve as storage—with a little boost, that is.