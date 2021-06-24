Workin’ It (Mostly from Home) in 2021
A Glimpse of Santa Barbara’s Job Scene Emerging from the Pandemic. Due to the continuing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global job market is facing more tumult and turbulence than at any time in modern history. Unlike the relatively familiar roadmaps back to offices and factories that existed following the two World Wars, today’s employers and employees are lurching back toward “normalcy” amid unprecedented uncertainty and ever-changing technology. There are the known-knowns (we worked from home, and it worked!), the perplexing known-unknowns (does anyone want to go back to the office?), and then the downright scary unknown-unknowns (cue: next pandemic, hacking attack, alien invasion).www.independent.com