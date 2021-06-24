Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Workin’ It (Mostly from Home) in 2021

Santa Barbara Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Glimpse of Santa Barbara’s Job Scene Emerging from the Pandemic. Due to the continuing repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global job market is facing more tumult and turbulence than at any time in modern history. Unlike the relatively familiar roadmaps back to offices and factories that existed following the two World Wars, today’s employers and employees are lurching back toward “normalcy” amid unprecedented uncertainty and ever-changing technology. There are the known-knowns (we worked from home, and it worked!), the perplexing known-unknowns (does anyone want to go back to the office?), and then the downright scary unknown-unknowns (cue: next pandemic, hacking attack, alien invasion).

www.independent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Prices#Sbcc Career Center#Macy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
Related
California Statefox5ny.com

Homeless man builds hillside estate along California freeway

LOS ANGELES - A homeless encampment in Pacoima, California has turned into an art piece after a homeless man turned a hillside along a freeway into a home that comes complete with art and gardens. The property was build and landscaped along the 118 Freeway by 65-year-old Jose Fuentes. He's...
California Statefoxla.com

Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space. "I would have never imagined," said Tom Stevens after locating the wallet among old...
California StatePosted by
Newsweek

Man Drowns in Wave Pool at California Water Park

A man died by drowning in the wave pool of a California water park on Father's Day Sunday, police say. The man, believed to be in his forties, was reportedly seen unmoving and floating face down in the deep end of the pool at Fresno's Island Water Park at about 12:45 p.m.
Orange County, CAOCRegister

Masks are (mostly) off and people in Orange County are (mostly) happy

As Orange County residents woke up Tuesday to the state’s grand reopening, Susie Kirchner welcomed customers to Denny’s Restaurant in Seal Beach. “We don’t need to mask anymore,” the Denny’s manager told diners as they walked in for breakfast. California officially lifted most pandemic-related restrictions Tuesday, nearly 15 months after...
Interior Designmyrtlebeach.com

Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents (Conway)

About Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents (Conway) Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents truly has it all for your home to make it perfectly your taste and style! Featuring multiple of options for bedroom sets, dining rooms, rustic farmhouse furniture, baskets, home decor, gifts, and signs, Fourth and Main has something for everyone at affordable prices.
Petsmiamioh.edu

Pets in the post-pandemic (away from home) world

We want to hear about your pandemic pets and how they — and you — are coping with a “return to normal.”. Send us your pictures and stories to newsinfo@miamioh.edu so we can feature them online and in Miami Matters. Social psychologist Allen McConnell shares his insights. By Jessica Rivinius,...
Lotterythe-saleroom.com

@home (Viewing & attendance by appointment)

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. A Minton towered jug, with pewter mounted lid with jester finial, the body relief moulded with medieval dancers in typical palette, interlaced ivy... Lot 7. A Moorcroft pottery dish of oval outline, tube lined...
Real Estatecalifornia.com

Your Top 13 Questions About California Real Estate, Answered

So you want to know about California's housing market? Well, we can do our very best to answer your questions about real estate laws and hiring agents, whether you’re looking into Southern California’s or the Bay Area's housing market. California’s real estate can be a confusing and often overwhelming world, but with the basics covered, you’ll be a more confident buyer in a seller’s market.
Petsuexpress.com

9 Summer Books

Pet lovers of all ages can choose from an assortment of beach reading, biology, and heartwarming tales of love, partnership and adventure. Summer vacation is back! Whether you are enjoying the mountains, the shore or city excursions, it’s always good to have a book on hand when you’re ready to relax. Publishers have provided a plethora of fiction and nonfiction for adults and kids who love reading about animals.
Lifestylelandlopers.com

ETW #101 Exploring Newly Reopened California & Disneyland

Like most of the country, California recently went through the methodical reopening of most businesses and activities following strict COVID restrictions. Since California is such a great option for travel in 2021, I wanted to devote an entire episode to exploring the state with a special emphasis on Disneyland. You...
Las Cruces, NMviewlascruceshomes.com

5535 Patagonia Drive

$229,900 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY MLS #: 2101999. What a find in this market! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with many updates in nice neighborhood off 70! Well maintained home with brand new refrigerated air unit with a 10 year warranty, all electrical outlets and covers replaced, new paint and carpet throughout each room, new vanity and tile in upstairs restroom, camera and security system included, can lights throughout kitchen and dining room, new fans/lights in each room. Call or text to schedule a showing today - not likely to last long!
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

3 Books About the Crossroads of Life

I’m currently sitting at a crossroad where I have to decide between very different career choices. We all go through these moments in life. Choosing one option means letting go of the other. And then there are moments we can’t help but wonder what our life would have been like if we had made a different choice. Would it be worse, or better? Would we be living in a different house? Have a different job? Would we be happier?
Home & GardenTor.com

Five SFF Homes from Hell

Thanks to soaring house prices, many now living will be spared the burden of home ownership. Thanks to soaring rents, many may have the opportunity to enjoy lives in the great outdoors… But just in case you want to take on the burdens of home ownership or rental, note that not all accommodations are expensive, particularly those that require a little maintenance to bring up to code. Many are the books recounting (in hilarious or depressing detail) how the authors have fixed their homes.