Ashtabula County Medical Center to host Community Connection

ASHTABULA — More than 40 percent of Americans delayed or avoided much-needed healthcare services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many were also forced to stop all social interactions at fitness centers, churches or community support groups. Now is the time to get back on track with physical and mental health.

Ashtabula County Medical Center is here to help with those first steps as it hosts the inaugural Community Connection Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, 2259 Lake Ave. The event features free health screenings and an opportunity to learn about community resources. The event will also feature prize drawings, giveaways and more.

ACMC departments and community groups providing information and screenings at Community Connection Fair will be set up on the sidewalk at the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza for walk-up visits.

ACMC caregivers will provide free health screenings including blood pressure checks and more. In addition, ACMC’s Wound Healing Center, Premiere Fitness and ACMC Regional Home Health will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Joining ACMC at the event are the Alzheimer’s Association, Ashtabula County District Library, Ashtabula County Health Department, Catholic Charities, Cleveland Dental Institute, Community Action, Community Counseling Center, Country Neighbor, League of Women Voters and Signature Health.

The Ashtabula County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccines. The League of Women Voters will provide voter registration forms.

For more information about the Community Connection Fair, visit www.acmchealth.org and follow Ashtabula County Medical Center on Facebook for the most up-to-date list of vendors and screenings. The Community Connection Fair is jointly sponsored by Ashtabula County Medical Center and Bella Care Hospice.