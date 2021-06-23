Webinar: Airline Maintenance Cost-Saving Strategies
This webinar took place June 23, 2021 and was sponsored by Carlisle IT. PMA parts and DER repairs are not new--many airlines have integrated them into their maintenance programs for both owned and leased aircraft. Now that the downturn is forcing even more balance-sheet scrutiny, are airlines more willing to use PMA parts and DER repairs? As they explore life-cycle costs, warranties and parts availability, how will their strategies evolve, and where can alternative solutions play a larger role?aviationweek.com