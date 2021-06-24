First Colonial girls soccer wins Class 5 state championship in thrilling fashion

First Colonial players celebrate after defeating Briar Woods in penalty kicks during Wednesday's Class 5 state final in the Patriots' stadium. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

The whistle blew, but Sydney Miller didn’t move. She glared at the goalkeeper for seven seconds before jogging up and unleashing a shot that ruffled the net and sent her teammates into a frenzy.

Staredown successful, state championship achieved.

First Colonial rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime at 3-3 and eventually beat visiting Briar Woods 3-2 in penalty kicks to win the Class 5 girls soccer state title Wednesday.

“In U10 I remember my coach saying to me if you ever take a PK, look the goalkeeper in the eye for a solid five to six seconds because it makes them real nervous,” Miller said. “More pressure on them than you, then bang it in the corner.”

The title is First Colonial’s second, following a 2018 state title run.

Not many remain from that squad as the Patriots fielded a very young team that jelled quickly and exceeded expectations. Miller, who scored a goal in regulation, and her twin sister, Skylar, are dynamic freshmen who drop jaws with their deft dribbling.

“I’ve coached a lot of players,” Patriots coach Joe Tucei said. “They’re two of the best, hands down.”

Junior Karleigh Minson links the two together as a striker with a knack for clutch scoring. She scored on a free kick in the first half and had the equalizer with two minutes remaining in regulation.

“We just have the biggest heart,” Minson said. “Never give up, never put your head down. We come from behind. We’ve done it before and we can still keep doing it. I think we have a really young team and we’ve proved people wrong, I thought.”

First Colonial also rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the state semifinals.

“We’ve been pretty relentless all season,” Tucei said. “All season long, a never-die attitude. It’s the heart of a champion.”

Goalkeeper Allison Karpovich remembers what’s required of a champion as she was part of that 2018 team. She made two saves in the shootout.

“The fight this team has is unlike any other,” Karpovich said. “We knew we had it. We weren’t down at all.”

First Colonial’s win proved a stellar opening act that preceded the boys winning their state final. It’s the first time a boys and girls soccer team from the same Hampton Roads school won state championships the same season.

“This is just a dream,” Minson said. “And my birthday’s tomorrow, too, so it’s like the best thing ever.”

