Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamza Hayat

Xbox Cloud Games are now loading faster due to new server hardware

Posted by 
Hamza Hayat
Hamza Hayat
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Swa4_0adiwdvn00
Xbox

Microsoft always tries to present better and improved gaming set-ups. Now this time, the authorities are also showing something epic or updated in the interface of Xbox cloud gaming.

Not only this, Microsoft Xbox Cloud gaming has various tremendous plans to show up to the audience. The authority has hired experts and technicians to introduce new gaming concepts on the cloud platforms.

They are given the task of designing the new gaming interface for the fans and audience.

Microsoft has made a lot of changes and updates. It has also introduced the cloud platform for mobile apps. Fortnite further details the experts are thinking to instruct the gaming hardware with proper management set-up and functionality.

There are still various games that bounds to the slow browsing stance with a complete and sophisticated set-up. So for the sake of their improvement, Microsoft launches the updates in Xbox Cloud gaming services.

The hardware updates bring phenomenal browsing acknowledgment. With that, he seems no flew in the functionality of the game. Along with speed, there appears the betterment even in the Graphics out-phase.

One of the best examples to quote here is “The Verge,” players face down data during boost activity. So, from the next, they will have the option of 120fps, which causes it to load even faster.

Faster loading of the games will create an emphasizing attitude and not break the adventure’s flow. Without restricted activity, after the proper loading of the game, you will be able to enjoy the appropriate set-up most suitably and concisely.

Microsoft will let the data center know about the right publication target and strategy soon before the next month.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hamza Hayat

Hamza Hayat

Washington, DC
149
Followers
41
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

I love to share my experiences as a writer. I have been in this field for almost 6 years.

 https://www.thewistle.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Epic Games#Xbox Cloud Games#Microsoft Xbox Cloud#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
Video Gamesiclarified.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on iPhone and iPad via Safari [Video]

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iPhone and iPad via the Safari web browser. Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. If you’re a member or want to become a member, simply go to xbox.com/play on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari on your PC or mobile device to start playing hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Available Now for All Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers, Uses Xbox Series X Server Blades

Xbox has just confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across consoles, Windows, and Android in 22 countries, having moved out of its testing phase for a full launch. It’s also been confirmed that it will now be powered by Xbox Series X consoles, taking the place of Xbox One S server blades. In an Xbox Wire blog post, VP of Xbox Gaming Catherine Gluckstein confirmed that players will see noticeable improvements to streaming quality and framerates.
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Cloud Gaming brings Series X power to iPhone and iPad

You can now play Xbox games on an iPhone and iPad. Microsoft has officially launched Xbox Cloud Gaming on Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. As teased earlier this year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now enjoy the hundreds of titles cloud library, on the go, through Apple’s Safari, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. The roll out is also available for Windows 10 PCs from today, also via web browsers. The feature remains in beta on all platforms.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Xbox Cloud Gaming Is Now Open To All Game Pass Users On PC

PC users who want to play Xbox games through the cloud rejoice, because now you can, so long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Earlier this year, Microsoft started rolling out access to the cloud gaming feature of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to its members on PC. But only in a closed beta. As of today, that closed beta is no longer intact and invites to use the feature are no longer needed.
SoftwareThe Next Web

Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to PC and iOS, no invite required

Microsoft‘s Xbox Cloud Gaming, also known as xCloud, has slowly been expanding its reach, starting out as an Android app and recently making its way to PCs and Apple devices via the browser. So far, PC and iOS access has been limited to a few users with invites, but that’s changing today. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now stream games using practically any modern device.
MLBIGN

Xbox Cloud Gaming Review

In 1998, if you wanted to watch Netflix, you had to rent a DVD then wait for the company to physically mail it to you. The service probably didn’t have exactly what you wanted, and you had to wait days to receive it. Still, it was ever-so-slightly more convenient than driving to the local “movie store” (we seriously called them that.) A few years later, the billion-dollar monolith Blockbuster was chasing Netflix’s crumbs.
SoftwareEngadget

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on iOS devices

Following an invite-only beta test that started in mid-April, Microsoft has rolled out its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on iOS and PC. With the start of today's open beta, you can visit the xCloud website and start playing some of the games included in the Game Pass library through your browser. On PC, the service supports Edge and Chrome, while on iOS it’s accessible through Safari. What’s more, you can use a controller over Bluetooth or USB to play the included games.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

LotRO’s Slower And Faster Progression Servers Are Now Open

Standing Stone Games has opened up a new pair of legendary progression servers for The Lord of the Rings Online. As we learned a few weeks ago, the servers are called Shadowfax and Treebeard, and they offer faster and slower progression, respectively. Specifically, Shadowfax offers 50% bonus XP and 20% bonus Virtue XP, with new content unlocking every two months; Treebeard cuts XP gains by 40% and unlocks new content every five to six months.
Technologylaptopmag.com

Xbox and Backbone join forces to bring Cloud Gaming and Game Pass to iPhone

As Xbox Cloud Gaming for iPhone hits open beta, the Backbone One controller has joined the Designed for Xbox family, to give players a great way to play on the go. Backbone One review, you can see we’re big fans of the controller, which essentially turns your iPhone into a Nintendo Switch look-alike. With this official partnership with Xbox, the functionality has been greatly expanded upon.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft has officially made Xbox’s Cloud Gaming beta services available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members across all major platforms. This means the service, previously known as xCloud, is now running on Windows 10 PCs, Android devices, and Apple devices in 22 countries. In order to join the Xbox...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Xbox Cloud Gaming Has Arrived On Windows 10 and iOS

While Android users have been able to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming for the past months via the beta app on Xbox Game Pass. While it has been well documented why iOS users were left behind in regards to having an official app to use. Apple’s story policy created issues for Xbox to put the app on Apple devices. However, as of today iOS users, as well as PC players, will now be able to experience Xbox Cloud Gaming for themselves.
Softwareidownloadblog.com

Microsoft officially launches Xbox Cloud Gaming for iOS devices through Safari

Microsoft’s goal was to launch its cloud gaming service, xCloud (or Xbox Cloud Gaming), directly on the App Store. But Apple isn’t keen on that idea (even after making some changes to seem like it is). So, like other companies, Microsoft had to use a workaround, utilizing Safari to welcome the service for iOS users.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Debuts on Windows 10 and Apple Mobile Devices

After nearly a year of exclusivity on Android devices, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service (also known as xCloud), which lets you play „in the cloud” over the Internet, is now available on Apple smartphones and tablets and select Windows 10 browsers. To use it, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Fans Get Great News About Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available for all Game Pass Ultimate members on PC and iOS devices using a web browser. Announced on Xbox Wire, Xbox Cloud Gaming via a web browser is now available to all members across 22 countries, after previously being available through an invite-only beta. On...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

What devices, platforms can use Xbox Cloud Gaming?

Microsoft is expanding the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta to additional platforms after an extended period of the service only being available on Android devices. Now, players on Windows 10 PCs, Android, and Apple devices in 22 countries can enjoy playing certain Xbox titles without needing direct access to their Xbox consoles or a machine specifically built to play games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy