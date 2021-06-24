Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 945 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Blythe. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 124 and 133. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE