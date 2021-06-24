Driver seriously injured after wreck in Morgan County

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Versailles woman is seriously injured after a wreck on Route TT in Morgan County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Hailee Fretueg was driving northbound on Route TT, one mile north of Highway 5 when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Fretueg's 2006 Hyundai Azera traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Fretueg was not wearing a seatbelt.

Fretueg was taken by MU Air to University Hospital to treat her injuries.

