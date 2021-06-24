Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

State report card changes passed through Ohio Senate

By Susan Tebben
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eckzU_0adiwWha00

Changes to Ohio’s state report cards could come through a joint effort to eliminate graduation requirements and change the state ranking system.

The state Senate approved House Bill 82 , the aim of which was originally to make national standardized college admission tests an opt-out system for parents or guardians. As the bill heads back to the House for review, it also replaces the state public school report card A-F letter grade system with a star-rating system.

The six components of the the public school rankings are maintained in the bill, but revises or changes the names of some components, leading to the six components of gap closing, achievement, progress, graduation, early literacy and college, career workforce and military readiness.

For the current school year, the Ohio Department of Education would not be required to create an overall ranking using the ranking system, but should use the components of the state report card to “meaningfully differentiate between school districts and school buildings for the purposes of complying with any reporting or accountability provisions prescribed under state and federal law.”

Starting in the next two school years, the new system would begin producing an overall performance rating.

College, career workforce and military readiness will not be factored into the overall performance rating for the current year and the next two years, but will be reported to the ODE. Rules for that component must be submitted to the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review for a public hearing before it can be a part of the report card ranking.

Other data that will be a part of the state report card but not factored into the overall performance ranking, under the bill, would fall under the “student opportunity profile measure.”

That measure would include the average ratio of teachers, school counselors, nurses, licensed librarians, social workers and mental health professionals per student in each grade level.

Other data would include student enrollment percentages in classes like physical education, AP and Honors courses and gifted students.

A report on the effectiveness of these state report cards is also required under the bill, with a deadline of December 2024 for study of the previous three school years.

A state report card review committee will also be a part of the bill if the House agrees to the changes made in the Senate-approved version. That committee will be made up of legislative representatives, the state superintendent of public instruction, teachers from different educational levels and a K-12 parent.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now. HELP US GROW Make a tax-deductible donation.

The post State report card changes passed through Ohio Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

249
Followers
402
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#State Senate#Report Card#House#Ode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Senate passes state budget, negotiations with House to follow

The two legislative chambers have approved their respective versions of the two-year state operating budget. Now comes the heavy negotiating. Lawmakers in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives have until the end of June to find common ground among their differing spending priorities. The goal is to send a finished version to Gov. […] The post Ohio Senate passes state budget, negotiations with House to follow appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal

The removal of the Step Up to Quality child care standards system as proposed in the Ohio Senate’s version of the budget was not only against the wishes of some child care leaders, but also came without any warning. “It was calculated,” said Dawn Blalock, co-owner of the Little Miracles Early Development Center. “It was […] The post Child care leaders ‘outraged’ at state Senate’s removal of quality system in budget proposal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

College hazing legislation passes Senate

A bill to expand criminal penalties for hazing and create prevention methods for colleges and universities has passed the Ohio Senate. The bill was a reintroduction of Collin’s Law, named after Ohio University student Collin Wiant, who died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion after attending a fraternity related party in 2018. Members of […] The post College hazing legislation passes Senate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Congress & CourtsDayton Daily News

Compromise bill would change school district report cards

The Ohio House is expected to vote today on a compromise bill that would once again modify the state’s report card for K-12 schools, while also giving high school juniors the ability to opt out of the state-paid ACT or SAT exam. The Ohio Senate approved Wednesday substitute House Bill...
Ohio StateChronicle-Telegram

Ohio budget passes with language to end state takeovers of struggling schools

Academic Distress Commissions in Ohio are set to be a thing of the past, provided Gov. Mike DeWine signs the biennium budget bill. Passed by the House and Senate on Monday evening and headed to the governor’s desk, House Bill 110 includes language to dissolve distress commissions in Lorain, Youngstown and East Cleveland provided the districts meet benchmarks in individualized improvement plans.
Alexandria, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

State senator behind mandatory kindergarten law stops in Alexandria

Even though kindergarten now is mandatory in Louisiana, parents still have options for their children, according to the bill's author. State Sen. Cleo Fields, the primary author of the bill signed on Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was in Alexandria Wednesday to discuss the new law. With him were school district and board members from Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant, Natchitoches and Vernon parishes.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio to use Rescue Plan education dollars for crisis preparation, combatting student drop-off

The Ohio Department of Education has submitted their plans for federal education funding, which shows a drop in enrollment throughout the state and stakeholder demands for better preparations for “future learning disruptions.” The U.S. Office of Elementary & Secondary Education awarded states funding as part of the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency […] The post Ohio to use Rescue Plan education dollars for crisis preparation, combatting student drop-off appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan House Passes Bipartisan Budget, Including Historic Increases in Education Spending

Although she thinks it’s only a “start,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded the bipartisan budget passed Thursday night by the Michigan House of Representatives. The House voted to pass the budget before the July 1 deadline, and includes the governor’s proposal to implement the largest increase in K-12 public school spending in the state’s history. Whitmer’s office claims the $16.7 billion in school expenditures will “close the gap between the lowest- and highest-funded school districts for the first time since the goal was introduced in 1994.”
Newark, NJDissident Voice

New Jersey State Supreme Court Opposes Public Interest, Endorses Segregated Charter Schools

Consistent with an antisocial neoliberal outlook, the New Jersey State Supreme Court ruled on June 22, 2021 that seven segregated charter schools in Newark can continue to expand. While the court made some perfunctory statements suggesting that it was critical of the well-documented harm caused by privately-operated charter schools, everyone knows that this is a win for major owners of capital and a loss for public schools and the public interest. No one believes city and state officials will take any serious action to reverse the increased segregation caused by privately-operated charter schools run by unelected individuals. A pro-social human-centered decision would have said no to charter school expansion, upheld the public interest, and defended public schools. The public does not need more deregulated charter schools, which is why opposition to these non-transparent contract schools keeps growing.
EducationNews 12

Gov. Murphy: Masks won't be required in NJ schools next academic year

Masks will not be mandatory in New Jersey’s schools in the upcoming academic year. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the change depends on there not being any “dramatic” deterioration in coronavirus trends during the summer. But guidance from the state Department of Education states that school districts can make...
PoliticsPosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

Education funding overhaul reappears in final budget draft

The Ohio House’s version of a public school funding overhaul won the day after negotiations ended for the new two-year state budget. The conference committee on the budget bill, comprised of members of both chambers of the Ohio legislature, returned to the so-called “Fair School Funding Plan” after the Senate tried to make its own […] The post Education funding overhaul reappears in final budget draft appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EducationKokomo Tribune

Michael Hicks: School choice, cost savings and educational spending

My colleague, Dagney Faulk, and I recently completed an analysis of the fiscal effect of school choice on Indiana taxpayers. The data came from a Department of Education report on transfer students across the state, which we matched with state spending and overall enrollment. During the process of the Ball State CBER study, I learned a few surprising things that are likely to prompt anyone with strong feelings about school choice. So, it’s best to proceed with an open mind.
Idaho Stateidahofreedom.org

Will the Idaho State Board of Education mandate wokeness?

Idaho’s State Board of Education (SBOE) gives the public smokescreens, pretending to offer “value neutral” education but really endorsing the viewpoint of social justice. While the SBOE and school districts push social justice principles throughout the education system (as we will continue documenting), the SBOE has explicitly denied that Idaho’s...
Educationmvariety.com

Governor reappoints Cepeda, Mafnas to NMC board

GOVERNOR Ralph DLG Torres on Thursday reappointed Northern Marianas College Board of Regents Chairman Charles V. Cepeda and Regent Zenie P. Mafnas to serve another four-year term. It was the NMC Regent Nominating Committee that recommended the reappointments of Cepeda and Mafnas, saying they are the best candidates to fill...
Politicsknsiradio.com

Walz, Legislature Make Progress on State Budget Bills Over Weekend

(KNSI) – The deadline to prevent a state government shutdown looms this week as Minnesota lawmakers make some progress over the weekend in advancing the state’s next two-year budget. On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz signed five omnibus funding bills: higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy, transportation and legacy, which funds...